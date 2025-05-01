Small-business grants you can apply for in May 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Small-business owners are increasingly worried about the state of the economy.

The most recent National Federation of Independent Business Optimism Index dropped below its 51-year average in March, as fewer businesses expect better business conditions in the months ahead, according to the NFIB. Meanwhile, a separate survey by small-business network Alignable found that 60% of small businesses believe a recession is on the horizon.

Both of those reports came ahead of the April 30 announcement that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product declined 0.3% for the first quarter, as companies rushed to import more goods ahead of the implementation of President Trump’s tariff orders. The Trump administration imposed a nearly global 10% tariff in early April, as well as much-higher tariffs on goods from China that could total up to 245%, though some estimates put that cost at an average of 124%.

