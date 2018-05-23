Small plane crashes in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A small plane carrying two people crashed Tuesday evening in an empty lot in Port Orange, officials said.
The crash was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Taxiway Echo in the Spruce Creek Fly-In community.
It's unknown if anyone was injured.
No other details were given.
