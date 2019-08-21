Small plane crashes in St. Cloud, officials say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A small plane has crashed near Osceola Road and Kissimmee Park Road in St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
The plane crashed into an empty field and landed upside down.
It is not known if anyone is hurt.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
