  • Small plane crashes in St. Cloud, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A small plane has crashed near Osceola Road and Kissimmee Park Road in St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. 

    The plane crashed into an empty field and landed upside down. 

    Related Headlines

    It is not known if anyone is hurt.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories