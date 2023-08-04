Small plane crashes in front yard of Volusia County home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crashed in the front yard of a Volusia County home on Friday morning.

The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. on Guava Drive.

Volusia County deputies said the plane left Spruce Creek Fly In and reportedly experienced engine trouble before it crashed.

Deputies said two people were on board. One of them was taken to a nearby hospital, but is expected to be OK.

