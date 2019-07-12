Some Belle Isle residents claim jet skiers are becoming too aggressive on Conway Chain of Lakes

BELLE ISLE, Fla. - While it may be a popular Florida pastime, some residents in Belle Isle are growing weary of some jet skiers near the Conway Chain of Lakes.
They claim a group of jet skiers have become too aggressive and are worried someone may get injured if city officials don't step in.
"People who want to go and just boat, you know, are kind of scared to go out there now because they're getting intimidated by these guys," said resident Brandon Carr.
Carr claims people hit the water and get aggressively speed. He said there have even been a few close calls.
"Aggressively approaching the rider, getting really too close, almost trying to hit them," Carr said.
The city of Belle Isle wants to beef up speed enforcement with a new ordinance, citing "extreme safety hazards," but Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe said state law doesn't give Belle Isle much control.
While patrol units can address reckless behavior, there's no restriction on how fast one can go.
"Without speed being controlled at all, imagine what that can entail," said Uribe. "We've seen a lot of accidents out there on the lake."
While Uribe is working on creative ways to ease concerns, Carr worries matters may get worse.
"I've seen people killed on jet skis before so I'm scared if something's not done, there's going to be an injury, accident or death," said Carr.
