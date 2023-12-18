Some Orange County schools to offer free eye exams for students this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Orange County can make sure their eye health is in check this week.

The district and the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program are teaming up for free eye exams.

There will be a clinic at Evans High School on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be other eye health checks at the same times on Tuesday at Jones High School and the Orange County Public Schools Academic Center for Excellence from noon to 2:30 p.m.

