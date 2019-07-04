‘Someone shot my brother!': Man shot dead in front of family, Winter Garden police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A 25-year-old man was shot dead in front of his sister in Winter Garden early Thursday morning, Winter police said.
Police said the victim, identified as James Bacon, 25, was shot before 2 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Crown Point Road and Edgeway Drive.
Capt. Scott Allen said officers were already patrolling the area when they heard what they first thought was fireworks when a woman came running around the corner yelling, “Someone shot my brother!”
Police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing weekslong dispute between Bacon and the suspected shooter.
Officers said they are working to locate the suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-656-3636.
