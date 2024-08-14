South Florida company says nearly 3 billion people’s private information was hacked

CORAL BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 3 billion people’s private information is in jeopardy after a massive data breach in South Florida.

A Coral Beach-based background check company says it was hacked.

They say the hackers offered the information on the dark web for $3.5 million.

Read: Florida Department of Health confirms it was targeted by criminal hacking group

A lawsuit has been filed by a man who says he was affected by the breach.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group