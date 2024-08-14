South Florida company says nearly 3 billion people’s private information was hacked

CORAL BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 3 billion people’s private information is in jeopardy after a massive data breach in South Florida.
A Coral Beach-based background check company says it was hacked.
They say the hackers offered the information on the dark web for $3.5 million.
A lawsuit has been filed by a man who says he was affected by the breach.
