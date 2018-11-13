South Florida strip club chain to give away turkeys for Thanksgiving

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida strip club owner is once again helping families in need this Thanksgiving.
Four years ago, Jose Rodriguez, a South Florida strip club owner, began giving away turkeys to needy families at his adult entertainment facilities.
It started with just 100 at one location in 2014 and has increased every year since then, according to WPTV.
This year, his charity group, Rodriguez Charities, is giving away up to 3,000 turkeys.
The giveaways start at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at his three Cheetah clubs in West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach and Hallandale Beach. Families are limited to one turkey and the birds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
