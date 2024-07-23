Southwest flight drops to 150 feet above water during landing attempt in Tampa, report shows

TAMPA, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a Southwest Airlines flight came within 150 feet of the water on its approach in Tampa.

Officials said the incident happened last week.

An air traffic controller quickly alerted the pilot after the flight dipped to a dangerously low altitude.

The plane then surged back into the sky and diverted to Fort Lauderdale.

The airline released a statement that said, in part, “Southwest is following its robust safety management system and is in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration to understand and address any irregularities. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

