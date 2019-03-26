ORLANDO, Fla. - A Southwest plane being relocated to California made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff at Orlando International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Two pilots were the only people onboard the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane—which was being relocated to Victorville—when it took off shortly before 3 p.m., according to OIA spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell.
Related Headlines
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the flight's crew "declared an emergency after the aircraft experienced a reported engine problem while departing."
Read: Mom intoxicated while child nearly drowns in Daytona Beach resort hot tub, police say
Airport operations were not significantly affected by the emergency landing, Fennell said.
Officials with Southwest were not immediately available for comment.
The flight was scheduled to land in Victorville around 5 p.m., flight records show.
The FAA is investigating, officials said.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}