0 Southwest plane victim recently visited Orlando, friends say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Eyewitness News is learning more about the woman who died in a tragic plane crash involving Southwest Airlines.

The Boeing 737 was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday in Philadelphia after one of the plane's engines, the fuselage and at least one window were damaged, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Jennifer Riordan died when the shrapnel from the explosion shattered her window and partially sucked her out. She was a mother of two from Albuquerque, New Mexico and a Wells Fargo bank executive.

During an interview Wednesday, a family friend of Riordan told Channel 9’s Megan Cruz that he last saw Riordan board a plane to Orlando for a family vacation.

John Traub had known Riordan for 15 years and considered her a great friend.

"I feel so bad for the family and so bad for those kids. Their daughter is 12, their son is 10,” Traub said. "She had that type of personality that was just engaging and just warm and she would light up a room any time she walked in."

Paula Maes said Riordan walked into her life more than 20 years ago when Riordan was a Journalism student and won a scholarship with the New Mexico Broadcasters Association.

"We just can't believe that she's really gone,” Maes said. "We're just very lucky to have been able to be part of her world."

Happy to be sharing Jennifer Riordan's legacy as a loving mom and husband to viewers here in #Orlando. Story airs at 4:30PM. Friend tells me they were actually just here visiting @WaltDisneyWorld last month... #ABQ #NM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/N8wDS5Q8bR — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) April 18, 2018

Channel 9 Facebook viewers are also reacting to Riordan's death.

