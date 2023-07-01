Space shuttle Atlantis celebrates 10 years at Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — This year marked the 10th anniversary of the Atlantis Space Shuttle’s newest mission.

That mission will continue to educate and inspire visitors to the Kennedy Space Center.

The center celebrated the milestone by hosting an event for the public.

Veteran astronauts shared stories and answered questions. Some astronauts who flew on the Atlantis also attended.

There are 60 interactive exhibits that celebrate the history, technology and impact of NASA’s space shuttle program.

Guests can visit the Shuttle Launch Experience and Forever Remembered, a memorial to honor the astronauts who died in the Challenger and Columbia tragedies.

NASA started the Space Shuttle Program in 1981 and continued to use and reuse the aircraft until the program ended in 2011.

