Spacecraft that crashed into asteroid could create first human-made meteor shower

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new study shows a NASA test could create the first human-made meteor shower.

In 2022, NASA crashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid to test if we could alter its course.

The impact scattered over two million pounds of rock and dust, which could produce visible meteors near Earth and Mars in a few decades.

Experts say that debris is too small to pose any risk.

