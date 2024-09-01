Dual spacecrafts arrive for NASA, Blue Origin mission to Mars

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and Blue Origin began ramping up preparations for the “ESCAPADE” mission to Mars.

The mission will study the impact of solar winds on the planet.

The arrival of the ESCAPADE’s twin orbiters marked a key step toward the planned Oct. 13 launch date.

It will be the first multi-spacecraft orbital science mission to Mars.

The mission will also be the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket.

