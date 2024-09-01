Dual spacecrafts arrive for NASA, Blue Origin mission to Mars

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and Blue Origin began ramping up preparations for the “ESCAPADE” mission to Mars.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The mission will study the impact of solar winds on the planet.
The arrival of the ESCAPADE’s twin orbiters marked a key step toward the planned Oct. 13 launch date.
Read: NASA decides to keep 2 astronauts in space until February, nixes return on troubled Boeing capsule
It will be the first multi-spacecraft orbital science mission to Mars.
The mission will also be the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket.
Watch: Florida family sues NASA after ‘space junk’ crashed into home
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group