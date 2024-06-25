Florida family sues NASA after ‘space junk’ crashed into home

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida family is suing NASA after a piece of “space junk” crashed into their home.

The metal object flew into the family’s Naples home back in March.

NASA confirmed it was hardware from the International Space Station that should have burned up upon reentry in the Earth’s atmosphere.

A new lawsuit claims the object damaged their home and caused emotional and mental distress.

The family is seeking $80,000.

NASA has six months to respond to their claims.

