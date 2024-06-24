NASA astronauts cancel planned spacewalk due to spacesuit water leak

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two NASA astronauts had to cancel a planned spacewalk on Monday due to a water leak.

Crews reported the leak from astronaut Tracy Dyson’s spacesuit around 8:46 a.m.

Astronaut Mike Barrett, who was with Dyson, reported seeing water everywhere in the airlock.

The crew says the leak came out of a service and cooling umbilical cord connected to Dyson’s suit.

NASA says neither astronaut was in any danger.

