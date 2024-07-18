SpaceX asks FAA to consider resuming Falcon 9 launches after mishap investigation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX asked the Federal Aviation Authority to consider a request that could allow the company to resume Falcon 9 launches as it completes a mandatory mishap investigation.

The rocket was grounded after an anomaly during a July 11 Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A liquid oxygen leak developed on the rocket’s second stage, preventing the successful deployment of 20 Starlink satellites.

On Monday, SpaceX requested that the FAA make a public safety determination as part of the ongoing investigation of the mission anomaly.

The FAA confirmed to Channel 9 that it is reviewing the request, and data and safety will guide its decision at every step of the process.

If the FAA agrees that no public safety issues were involved, the Falcon 9 could return to flight while the investigation remains open, provided all other license requirements are met.

Two flight test astronauts are aboard the ISS with an undetermined undocking and landing date for their Boeing Starliner.

Channel 9 contacted NASA about SpaceX’s anomaly investigation, and SpaceX has been forthcoming with information.

NASA also said it would provide updates on agency missions, including potential schedule impacts as more information becomes available.

