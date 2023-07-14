SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch moved to Saturday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket is still on the pad Friday afternoon after SpaceX scrubbed a planned overnight launch.

The countdown went down to the last few seconds at 12:40 a.m. Friday.

SpaceX did not say why it stopped the countdown.

The rocket launch is now planned for 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The rocket will be used to send another 54 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The first stage booster will return to Earth and attempt to land on SpaceX’s drone ship off the Brevard County coast.

