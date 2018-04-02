  • SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch supplies to ISS Monday

    By: Chip Skambis , Melonie Holt

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Nearly three tons of supplies and experiments are slated to blast off to the International Space Station Monday afternoon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, according to NASA. 

    The rocket, carrying a SpaceX Dragon capsule filled with supplies, is scheduled to launch around 4:30 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

    Among the 5,800 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware to be launched are experiments to test how pharmaceuticals are metabolized in micro-gravity and to test new methods of delivering nutrients to plants. 

    “About 10 minutes after launch, Dragon will reach its preliminary orbit, at which point it will deploys its solar arrays and begins a carefully choreographed series of thruster firings to reach the International Space Station,” NASA officials said. 

    The Dragon capsule is slated to dock at the space station on April 4. 

      

