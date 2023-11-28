SpaceX to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday night

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday night.

Liftoff is scheduled for 11:20 p.m.

The rocket will carry 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

This is the 17th flight for the first stage booster for this mission, which also launched Inspiration4, OneWeb Launch 17, and nine Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

