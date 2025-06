CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another set of Starlink satellites are now in orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral early Wednesday, carrying 28 satellites into low Earth orbit.

This was the 75th Falcon 9 launch of the year.

The booster rocket landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean eight minutes after liftoff.

