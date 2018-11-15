SpaceX plans to launch rocket from Space Coast this afternoon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida could get quite a show in the skies Thursday afternoon.
SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.
The rocket will carry a communications satellite built by Mitsubishi and owned by the nation of Qatar.
SpaceX completed a successful static test fire on Monday.
The launch window opens Thursday at 3:46 p.m.
Falcon 9 and Es’hail-2 are vertical on Pad 39A in Florida. Today’s launch window opens at 3:46 p.m. EST, 20:46 UTC. Falcon 9’s first stage for this mission previously supported the Telstar 19 VANTAGE launch in July 2018. https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/QwICm3BR3X— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 15, 2018
There's a Falcon 9 launch scheduled for this afternoon from Cape Canaveral. The launch window opens around 3:45pm. Gusty ground winds and clouds could be an issue. Right now, 60% favorable. If she goes up, it's going to be a beautiful daytime launch! pic.twitter.com/7BYiPQ39yD— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) November 15, 2018
