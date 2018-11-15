  • SpaceX plans to launch rocket from Space Coast this afternoon

    By: Kevin Williams

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida could get quite a show in the skies Thursday afternoon.

    SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

    The rocket will carry a communications satellite built by Mitsubishi and owned by the nation of Qatar.

    SpaceX completed a successful static test fire on Monday.

    The launch window opens Thursday at 3:46 p.m.

