SpaceX Polaris crews arrive at the Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn Crew arrived at the Kennedy Space Center Monday afternoon

After more than two years of training, their 5-day mission is fast approaching.

During a pre-launch briefing Commander Jared Isaacman spoke about the upcoming private spaceflight.

He was joined by pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet, and mission specialists Anna Menin and Sarah Gillis.

Polaris Dawn will take the crew up to 870 miles away from earth to study the effects of space radiation and spaceflight on the human body.

That’s also the farthest any Crew Dragon has flown. Isaacman told reporters, " The idea is to develop tests, new technologies, and operations in furtherance of SpaceX’s bold vision to enable humankind to journey among the stars.” Those new technologies include Starlink laser-based communications and upgraded EVAs or Extravehicular Activity Suits (space suits).

The crew plans to conduct the first commercial space walk. Polaris Dawn will launch no earlier than August 26, 2024, from the Kennedy Space Center. The three-and-a-half-hour launch window opens at 3:30am.

