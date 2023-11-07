SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is planning to launch around 11:01 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will carry a batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX said this will be the 11th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the mission, which previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, CRS-27, and six Starlink missions.

After the launch, the first-stage booster of the rocket is expected to land on SpaceX’s Just Read The Instructions droneship in the Atlantic.

