SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is aiming to launch another Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is targeting 8:14 p.m. for the launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket is looking to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink satellites are being operated by SpaceX to provide high-speed internet around the world.

Soon after the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the first-stage rocket booster on one of its autonomous ships in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX this will be the 13th flight for the first stage booster which was previously used to launch CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and four Starlink missions.

If the launch is unable to happen Wednesday night, SpaceX has another launch opportunity Thursday starting at 7:49 p.m.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the launch if it happens.

