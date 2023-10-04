SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is aiming to launch another 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 10:45 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Watch: SpaceX’s first launch of Starship spacecraft with world’s biggest rocket ends in mid-air explosion

The weather forecast is currently 50% favorable for the launch.

SpaceX said this is the eighth flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and four Starlink missions.

Watch: SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronauts return safely to Earth after splashdown off Florida’s coast

After the launch, SpaceX is planning to land the rocket’s first-stage booster on its “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group