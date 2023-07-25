SpaceX set for Falcon Heavy rocket launch, double booster landing Wednesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday.

The 99-minute launch window will open at 11:04 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will carry the EchoStar Jupiter 3 broadband communications satellite into orbit.

The satellite is designed to support inflight Wi-Fi, maritime connections, community Wi-Fi solutions and more.

After the launch, SpaceX is planning to land two of the Falcon Heavy rocket’s boosters back at Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket boosters’ landing will cause a sonic boom in and around Brevard County.

