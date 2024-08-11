Local

SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Sunday.

The launch will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The rocket is set to launch Sunday at 10:59 a.m.

SpaceX said, If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Monday, at 6:37 a.m.

