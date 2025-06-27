SpaceX set for overnight rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX plans to launch 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is scheduled for 12:26 a.m. Saturday from Space Launch Complex 40, with backup opportunities extending until 4:26 a.m.

If necessary, additional launch windows are available on Sunday, June 29, at 12:04 a.m.

This mission marks the fifth flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which has previously supported missions including CRS-32, NROL-69, GPS III-7, and a prior Starlink mission.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to launch the booster again on its droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group