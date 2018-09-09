  • SpaceX slated to launch Falcon 9 late Sunday

    By: Cierra Putman

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is on the pad out, awaiting launch sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

    The rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Launch Complex 40 and is slated to launch sometime between 11:28 p.m. and 3:28 p.m. 

    Weather forecasts from the Air Force predict a 60 percent of favorable weather for launch. 

    The shuttle will carry a Telstar 18 VANTAGE satellite into geostationary orbit.

