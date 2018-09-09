SpaceX slated to launch Falcon 9 late Sunday

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is on the pad out, awaiting launch sometime late Sunday or early Monday.
The rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Launch Complex 40 and is slated to launch sometime between 11:28 p.m. and 3:28 p.m.
Weather forecasts from the Air Force predict a 60 percent of favorable weather for launch.
The shuttle will carry a Telstar 18 VANTAGE satellite into geostationary orbit.
Falcon 9 and Telstar 18 VANTAGE are vertical on Pad 40 in Florida. Weather is 60% favorable for tonight’s four-hour launch window, which opens at 11:28 p.m. EDT. → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/BScLG1xJD9— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 9, 2018
Now targeting September 9 launch of Telstar 18 VANTAGE from Pad 40 in Florida. Rocket and payload are healthy; additional time will be used to complete pre-flight checkouts.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 6, 2018
Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete—targeting September 8 launch of Telstar 18 VANTAGE from Pad 40 in Florida.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 5, 2018
