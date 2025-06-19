WATCH: SpaceX Starship explodes during engine test

A SpaceX Starship spacecraft exploded overnight during a rocket engine test in Texas.

Video shows a massive fireball as the rocket ignited.

The company said the rocket “experienced a major anomaly” while doing a rocket engine test fire.

It happened at SpaceX’s Starbase launch site in southern Texas.

SpaceX says there was a safety zone around the area during the operation, and all personnel are safe.

Officials said there was no danger to nearby communities and asked people to stay away from the site.

This isn’t the first issue for the SpaceX Starship rocket.

Two of the three most recent flights ended in explosions before the massive spacecraft could reach its planned flight path.

