SpaceX’s massive rocket could launch from Florida in 2026

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is moving forward with plans to bring Starship launches to Florida’s Space Coast.

The company announced it has received approval to develop Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built.

It is designed to fly missions to the Moon and Mars.

“With three launch pads in Florida, Starship will be ready to support America’s national security and Artemis goals as the world’s premiere spaceport continues to evolve to enable airport-like operations,” SpaceX shared Monday on social media.

SpaceX added that construction on Space Launch Complex-37 is already underway.

U.S. Space Force officials say Starship could launch from the Cape as early as the middle of 2026.

We’ve received approval to develop Space Launch Complex-37 for Starship operations at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Construction has started.

With three launch pads in Florida, Starship will be ready to support America’s national security and Artemis goals as the world’s… pic.twitter.com/USgwNzwK8L — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 1, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group