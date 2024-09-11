Sparks fly during tense exchange in trial of Clermont woman accused of killer her husband

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Sparks flew in a Lake County courtroom Wednesday morning as Laurie Shaver’s current husband took the stand.

Shaver is accused of killing her former husband, burying him in the back yard and then pretending he was still alive for years before his body was found.

Prosecutors got into a heated back-and-forth with the husband and accused him of changing his story.

He did not appear to be there willingly.

Read: ‘She had a gun:’ attempt to cast Shaver husband as violent abuser backfires in court

But his name is linked to Michael Shaver’s body along with his now-wife.

Prosecutors pressed him on a number of points about his relationship with Laurie.

Especially about why the two couldn’t get legally married.

Read: Lawyers for woman accused of killing, burying husband want evidence excluded

They accused him several times of giving them a different story than he gave after her arrest in 2020.

They said back then, it was financial issues. In court on Wednesday, he said she was afraid of being abused again.

Then they turned to the discovery of the body underneath the concrete fire pit.

Read: Teen confessed to killing Lake County man found buried under concrete, lawyers claim

He said he poured the concrete with Laurie and his brother.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group