Special Olympics Florida holds Race for Inclusion in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Race For Inclusion participants came out Saturday morning to support the community.

Runners met at the Sunset Walk Orlando and the Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

The 5K is part of Special Olympics Florida’s statewide Race for Inclusion Campaign.

It supports over 60,000 Special Olympics Athletes across the state.

This is the third year Special Olympics Florida has held the race.

So far, this year’s event has raised over $131,000 to build supportive communities, schools and workplaces.

