Splash into 2024 at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is ready to ring in the New Year and they want you to join them.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Spectacular New Year’s Eve Celebration will keep the park open until 1 a.m.

The event will have scattered party zones, pop-up bars, live entertainment and an exclusive dazzling firework show as the clock strikes midnight.

Read: New Oreo flavors are coming

This family-friendly event will also have familiar characters in Sesame Street Land, like Count Von Count.

Guests can enjoy all the New Year festivities with a park admission.

Photos: Animal babies born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2023 during 25th anniversary

Guests can also purchase the Fireworks Reserved Seating package, Fireworks VIP Happy Hour, which includes access to shows and special food and beverages.

For more information click HERE.

SeaWorld New Years (SeaWorld Orlando)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group