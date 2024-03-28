Spotty showers and storms move through Central Florida, nice weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — A scattered batch of rain and showers continues to move through Central Florida on Thursday morning.
The spotty showers are forecast to clear out later Thursday morning.
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 78 degrees on Thursday afternoon.
Our area will be mostly clear and cooler Thursday night, with lows in the 50s.
After the storms pass, we will be gifted a beautiful Easter weekend.
Rain chances will be low, and temperatures will be cooler on Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.
Temperatures will get back into the 90s next week.
