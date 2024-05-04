Local

Spotty showers this weekend with rises in temps during the week

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com

Evening Weather, Saturday May 4 (WFTV)

, Fla. — A few spotty storms have popped up, but will fall apart by early evening as many areas will miss out on any rain.

Watch for rip currents and an outside risk of lightning if you’re heading to the beaches.

There’s a higher chance for brief showers and storms in inland areas tomorrow mid-afternoon through sunset as the sea breeze comes in.

The heat builds next week, and it’ll be downright hot, near records, by next Thursday and Friday.

