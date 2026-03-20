Spring brings sunshine, warming trend to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday is the first day of Spring and with it comes more sunshine and warmer temps across Central Florida.

A stray shower will be possible this morning in southern Brevard County, but meteorologist David Heckard says the vast majority of the Channel 9 viewing area will stay dry.

Friday weather outlook - WFTV The first day of Spring Friday will feature more sunshine and warmer temps across Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Highs Friday will climb back into the upper 70s with breezy conditions.

Later tonight, some areas of patchy fog may develop towards daybreak. Morning lows Saturday will be in the low 50s.

Heckard says our warming trend will continue into the weekend.

Friday weather outlook - WFTV The first day of Spring Friday will feature more sunshine and warmer temps across Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Expect a heavy dose of sunshine for Saturday with dry conditions. Temps will be in the low 80s.

Even warmer weather arrives for Sunday. The sunshine will continue with temps pushing into the mid 80s.

The warm temps continue to start next week, with more sunshine in store. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Friday weather outlook - WFTV The first day of Spring Friday will feature more sunshine and warmer temps across Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Heckard says our next rain chance arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, with scattered showers anticipated. Temps will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great weekend — and Happy Spring, Central Florida!

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