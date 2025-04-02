Spring Fiesta in the Park returns to Downtown Orlando on April 5 & 6

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spring has sprung and it’s time to have some fun.

Cox Media Group (CMG) and City of Orlando know just the place to make that happen this weekend.

The 36th annual Spring Fiesta in the Park returns to Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando on April 5 & 6.

Spend Saturday and Sunday at one of Orlando’s longest-running annual traditions.

For more than three decades, the family-friendly event has highlighted the beauty of the season and featured unique and exclusive artwork.

Not only can you mingle with artists and crafters from around the state, you can savor the flavors from a variety of food vendors.

There will also be live entertainment and a kid’s zone with activities for the whole family.

“We take great pride in the dynamic offerings that downtown Orlando provides for all ages, contributing to the vibrancy, culture and strong sense of community that make our city truly special,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Spring Fiesta in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 5 & 6.

“It’s an unforgettable, walkable experience set against the stunning backdrop of our signature Lake Eola Park, celebrating everything that makes Orlando unique,” Dyer boasted.

For more information about Spring Fiesta in the Park, click HERE.

