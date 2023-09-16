SR-46 in Lake County shut down in both directions after fatal head-on collision

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash in Lake County that has shut down State Road 46 in both directions.

The crash happened Friday, around 5:39 p.m., near the intersection of State Road 46 and Wekiva Pine Boulevard in Sorrento.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Investigators said preliminary evidence shows that a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound on SR-46 veered into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a Ford E-350 that was traveling eastbound.

The Sonata driver, a 42-year-old Umatilla man, was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Read: ‘I really thought he was going to kill me’: Man accused of attacking woman in Seminole County

The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old male, and a 14-year-old male passenger from Deltona were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are still at the scene investigating this crash.

Read: Man accused of sexually battering 6-year-old girl in Osceola County

There is currently a roadblock for both directions on State Road 46 from County Road 46A to Osprey Hammock Trail.

Read: Volusia County man strikes gold, becomes multi-millionaire playing lotto scratch-off game

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group