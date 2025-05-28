St. Cloud youth pastor accused of sexually abusing foster children

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A St. Cloud youth pastor is facing 24 counts of sexual battery after the Osceola County sheriff said he’s accused of sexually abusing two of his foster children.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Daniel Ryan Lamppin, 40, started abusing one of the victims when she was 16 and the other when she was 6.

Lamppin is a volunteer youth pastor, as well as a manager at Chick-fil-A.

Investigators are asking anyone who was under his supervision to come forward if they are a victim or are aware of other victims.

