St. Patrick’s Day takes over downtown Winter Park

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Winter Park will be hosting the 45th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The City of Winter Park Community Redevelopment Agency and Winter Park Rotary Club are teaming up to present the 45th annual St. Patrick’s parade on March 2 at 9 a.m.

The parade will be happening in Downtown Winter Park.

Read: Crews battle three-alarm fire at lumber yard in Orange County

The parade will begin at Swoope Avenue and proceed down Park Avenue to Lyman Avenue.

Leading the parade as this year’s Grand Marshal will be Fr. Richard M. Walsh, Pastor of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Photos: Super Bowl LVIII game action

The Winter Park Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, an international service organization. Rotary International has over 1.4 million members in 34,000 clubs represented in over 200 countries.

Click here for more information about the parade.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group