Star-shaped pizzas arrive in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A South Florida pizza chain is expanding its footprint in Central Florida.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza is opening its third metro Orlando location at 10 Alexandria Blvd. in Oviedo on March 4.

Read: Plane crashes at New Smyrna Beach airport, no reported injuries, firefighters say

“Mister O1 has received an incredible response in Central Florida, and we’re excited to bring our unique concept to Oviedo,” Chef Renato Viola, founder of Mister O1, said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to create more opportunities for people to enjoy high-quality, handcrafted pizza in a welcoming atmosphere, and we believe Oviedo is the perfect next step in our journey.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group