Plane crashes at New Smyrna Beach airport, no reported injuries, firefighters say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Saturday Morning, a plane went down at the West side of New Smyrna Beach Airport at Turnbull Bay Rd., resulting in a response from the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

New Smyrna Beach firefighters say the small plane crashed with no reported injuries.

The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department posted on social media, advising drivers to avoid the area due to traffic. The pictures released displayed the plane upside-down next to the roadway.

No other details have been shared or confirmed but check back here for updates with Channel 9.

