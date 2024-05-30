Starbucks opens 2 stores here, more under construction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Coffee powerhouse Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX) has opened two new stores in Central Florida — including one that represents a first for the market — in addition to five more new locations in the construction pipeline, Orlando Business Journal has learned.

The newly opened stores are both in Seminole County, with a new location open at 3645 Aloma Ave., in unincorporated Seminole County between Oviedo and Winter Park, and the other at 3764 S. Orlando Drive, in Sanford.

According to Alex Bisbee, a commercial brokerage advisor for Insite Real Estate Inc. in Orlando who does tenant representation for the coffee chain in Central Florida, the new Sanford location is the first drive-thru-only Starbucks in metro Orlando.

