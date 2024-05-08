Starbucks released new drinks just in time for summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The official day of summer isn’t for another 43 days, but Starbucks announced its new summer menu.

On Tuesday, the coffee chain announced three new blue beverages: a Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, a Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, and a Summer Skies Drink.

The Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverage will feature a sweet blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors with a layer of popping raspberry-flavored pearls.

The Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage will feature raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors, with lemonade poured over a layer of popping raspberry-flavored pearls.

The non-dairy Summer Skies Drink features coconut milk poured with popping raspberry-flavored pearls.

The coffee chain released two new fruity treats, the Orange Cream Cake Pop and the Pineapple Cloud Cake.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew returns for another summertime. The cold brew is made with sweet macadamia syrup and is topped with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles.

Coffee lovers can also enjoy a new iced coffee blend that serves unsweetened without classic syrup.

