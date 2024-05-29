Starliner crew back in Florida, Saturday test launch to ISS remains set

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA, Boeing and two astronauts continue to gear up for the first crewed launch of the Starliner spacecraft.

NASA shared photos Tuesday night of Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back on Florida’s Space Coast.

Engineers have been working on various mechanical issues since the launch was first postponed on May 6th.

The two-person test flight is crucial for NASA to certify Starliner for regular missions to the International Space Station.

Welcome back! @NASA_Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams arrived back at @NASAKennedy's Launch and Landing Facility aboard T-38 jets, ahead of the agency's @BoeingSpace Crew Flight Test. pic.twitter.com/qmQye8RKmQ — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) May 29, 2024

United Launch Alliance, whose rocket will send the Starliner spacecraft into orbit, also said its pushing forward with a launch attempt this Saturday.

The June 1 liftoff is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

