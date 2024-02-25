Start your engines! ‘Ferrari Build and Race’ attraction arriving soon at Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — If you’re a Ferrari fan, you might want to race on over to Legoland in Winter Haven on March 8.

That’s when the park will officially open its Lego Ferrari Build and Race attraction.

It will feature three zones designed for guests to build a Lego race car and then test drive it.

LEGO® Ferrari Build and Race The attraction officially opens March 8. (Legoland Florida Resort)

In the primary zone, park visitors will design their Ferrari.

READ: Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025

They’ll then move on to the “test zone,” which will include three varying tracks, park officials said.

At the “digital zone,” guests can then see how their Ferrari performs on a virtual racetrack.

LEGO® Ferrari Build and Race The attraction officially opens March 8. (PB & J Studios 2/Legoland Florida Resort)

Legoland also said the attraction will boast a life-size Lego Ferrari 296 GTS.

READ: SeaWorld food festival has expanded the performance lineup

For more information about the new attraction, click here.

Are you ready to race? 🏎LEGO Ferrari Build & Race opens March 8th!



Build with us this Spring Break. Plan your visit now: https://t.co/7NZzsc3q6M pic.twitter.com/ly3u7ipKBy — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) February 13, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group