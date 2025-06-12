State argues death penalty is lawful in Stephan Sterns murder case

ORLANDO, Fla. — The state has responded to Stephan Sterns’ denied request to remove the possibility of the death penalty in his murder case.

Sterns is accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter, 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Attorneys for Sterns argued the death penalty would be especially heinous or cruel, but the state disagreed, saying the death penalty is lawful and fitting.

Sterns' murder trial is scheduled for September.

A separate trial for dozens of sex crimes is scheduled for next month.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group